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Trump says endorsement boosted Netanyahu in vote

Trump says endorsement boosted Netanyahu in vote

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11:08, 28/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 11:14, 28/10/2026, Wednesday
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Trump says endorsement boosted Netanyahu in vote
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US President Donald Trump said early Wednesday that his public endorsement helped Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu perform better than expected in Israel's parliamentary election, as preliminary results showed the premier's bloc leading but six seats short of a governing majority with half the ballots still uncounted.

Trump claims credit for Netanyahu's showing

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that his recent endorsement gave Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a significant boost in the country's parliamentary election, telling reporters that the public backing helped the premier outperform expectations as vote counting continued. "I think when the endorsement went out, it helped him a lot," Trump told reporters after returning from campaign rallies in Texas. "I actually heard he did pretty well. It might be winning or tied. A tie is sort of considered a win in that case."

With 48 percent of ballot boxes counted as of early Wednesday, Netanyahu's bloc was projected to secure 55 seats in the 120-member Knesset — six short of the majority required to form a government — while the opposition alliance led by Gadi Eisenkot was expected to capture 50 seats, leaving both sides short of the 61-seat threshold needed to govern alone.

Endorsement amid legal challenges

Trump issued what he called his "Complete and Total Endorsement" of Netanyahu on Sunday during a politically sensitive phase of the Israeli campaign, with the premier facing intense scrutiny over his handling of the war in Gaza, national security failures, and Israel's deteriorating international standing. The former president said he had not yet spoken with Netanyahu following the release of preliminary results.

War crimes allegations and Gaza toll

The election takes place as Netanyahu faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court issued in November 2024 for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, while the International Court of Justice examines a genocide case brought by South Africa concerning Israel's military campaign. Israeli forces have killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 in Gaza since October 2023, the majority of them women and children, while approximately 90 percent of the territory's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to Palestinian authorities.

Titles :donald trumpbenjamin netanyahuisraeli electionknessetgadi eisenkotgaza warinternational criminal courticc arrest warrant
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