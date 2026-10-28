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San Diego Islamic Center placed on lockdown after security threat

San Diego Islamic Center placed on lockdown after security threat

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09:19, 28/10/2026, Wednesday
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San Diego Islamic Center placed on lockdown after security threat
File photo

The Islamic Center of San Diego was placed on lockdown Tuesday as police responded to a security threat, with authorities issuing a public safety alert urging residents to avoid the area while officers secured the facility and searched for a suspect vehicle described as a gray Toyota SUV bearing New York plates.

The Islamic Center of San Diego entered lockdown Tuesday morning as local police mobilized to the California mosque following a security threat. Authorities issued a public safety alert and temporarily closed the surrounding area to ensure community safety.

The San Diego Police Department announced the precautionary measure on the social media platform X, stating that officers had established a presence at the religious facility. “The Islamic Center of San Diego is currently on lockdown out of an abundance of caution,” the department said. Officers were stationed at the location “to ensure everyone’s safety,” it added.

Threat response

Local broadcaster ABC 10News reported that senior leadership at the center secured the premises immediately after receiving the threat. The center alerted parents of children attending its school, while police urged the public to stay away from the area during the active investigation.

Suspect vehicle

Later Tuesday, authorities issued a specific public safety alert regarding a suspect vehicle. “Be on the lookout for a 2015 gray Toyota 4Runner, New York license plate KGN3027,” the department stated, warning: “If located, do not approach the vehicle. Call 911 immediately.”

The lockdown reflects heightened security protocols at religious institutions across the United States amid rising concerns over targeted threats. The Islamic Center of San Diego serves as a major hub for the local Muslim community, offering educational programs and daily worship services.

Titles :islamic center of san diegosan diego police departmentcaliforniamosque lockdownsecurity threattoyota 4runnernew york license plate
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