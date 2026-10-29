WFP chief: Gaza hunger 'unacceptable', vows staff protection

Gaza hunger crisis

The World Food Program's new chief on Wednesday declared the hunger crisis in the Gaza Strip "unacceptable" and pledged to defend his staff against attacks, citing funding constraints and rising violence against humanitarian workers worldwide.

Speaking at UN headquarters in New York, Luke Lindberg said "there is a very serious need" in Gaza as he outlined his priorities for the agency. He noted that funding cuts have constrained relief operations in the besieged territory, where aid convoys have come under fire during the ongoing conflict.

Staff safety top priority

Asked how he would address Israeli troops firing on WFP convoys given his White House connections, Lindberg said staff security is "the number one concern for me." "I will absolutely stand up for our employees, no matter where on Earth they are located," he said, adding that he would protect humanitarians and their families from violence worldwide.

He stated that over 700 aid workers have been killed in recent years while trying to save lives. "Over 700 people in the last few years have been killed trying to save other people's lives, and nobody should lose their life trying to save somebody else's," he said.

US funding and global appeal

Lindberg acknowledged the United States as the WFP's largest donor and highlighted his connections to the Trump administration. "When I was nominated for this role by the United States, President (Donald) Trump personally called me," he said, noting that he maintains "a great relationship with many members of the Trump administration."

The WFP chief stressed the need for diversified funding beyond Washington, warning that unilateral support cannot sustain global relief efforts. "There is no one nation, no one entity that can do this alone. We have to do it together," he said, according to Anadolu Agency.