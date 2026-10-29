Yemeni army says 239 Houthis neutralized in 749 operations in 24 hours

Operation targets Houthi positions

Yemen's armed forces said they neutralized 239 Houthi commanders and fighters in 749 operations targeting the group's military positions across several fronts during a 24-hour period as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen. Col. Majed Abdullah al-Nuzaili, spokesman for the armed forces, said on X that the operations targeted Houthi command centers, fortifications, firing positions, reinforcements and supply routes. He said the attacks disrupted Houthi field command operations, suppressed firing positions and prevented frontline units from receiving reinforcements and supplies.

The operations resulted in the neutralization of 239 Houthi commanders and fighters, while 117 military vehicles and pieces of combat equipment were destroyed or damaged, according to the spokesman. Army units and allied Popular Resistance forces continued consolidating their gains and increasing pressure on Houthi positions in southwestern Taiz province, he said. Al-Nuzaili added that operations continued along the fronts in Al-Jawf, Marib and Al-Bayda provinces, as well as the southern and southwestern fronts.

Conflict background

He said the armed forces would continue operations in accordance with military plans while taking precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure. The claims could not be independently verified, according to the statement issued amid intensified fighting between government forces and the Houthis, who have controlled the capital Sanaa and large parts of northern Yemen since 2014.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa, prompting a Saudi-led military intervention in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government. The prolonged conflict has caused one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, leaving millions dependent on humanitarian assistance.