Netanyahu bloc leads with 54 seats as Israeli count reaches 84%

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc was projected to secure 54 seats in the 120-member Knesset with over 84 percent of votes counted, falling seven short of the majority needed to govern, according to Israeli media reports on Wednesday.

Projected results

The opposition bloc led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot was projected to win 49 seats, while predominantly Arab parties were expected to secure 17 seats combined, according to The Times of Israel. The Joint List was projected to take 11 seats and the United Arab List (Ra'am) six.

Netanyahu's Likud party was projected to lead individual party tallies with 27 seats, followed by Eisenkot's Yashar with 22. The Together alliance was expected to take 12 seats, while the Democrats party was projected to win eight.

Coalition arithmetic

Yisrael Beiteinu, Shas, United Torah Judaism and Otzma Yehudit were each expected to secure seven seats, with Religious Zionism projected at six. Neither major bloc was projected to reach the 61 seats required for a parliamentary majority.

The Central Elections Committee noted that results remain provisional and may change as vote counting continues. Final results will determine whether Netanyahu can assemble a coalition or if Israel faces prolonged political negotiations.