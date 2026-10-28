Netanyahu claims mandate despite exit poll shortfall

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his intention to lead a right-wing government early Wednesday despite major exit polls indicating his political bloc had fallen short of the parliamentary majority required to rule, sharply attacking proposals to form a coalition dependent on Arab party support.

Exit projections

Addressing Likud supporters in Jerusalem, Netanyahu said he was awaiting final vote counts but stressed his party was projected to remain the largest faction in the Knesset. "We are still waiting for the actual results," he said, urging Jewish and Zionist parties to unite behind a strong right-wing government. Revised projections from Channel 12 showed Netanyahu's bloc winning 52 seats compared to 49 for the opposition led by Gadi Eisenkot and 19 for Arab parties, while Israel's public broadcaster and Channel 13 put both main blocs level at 51 seats each with 18 for Arab parties.

Arab party attacks

Netanyahu claimed the right-wing bloc held a "decisive majority" among the "Zionist public" and accused politicians and media outlets of attempting to normalize a government supported by Arab lists. He described these parties as "anti-Zionist" and accused them of opposing Israel's existence, stating such an arrangement would endanger the country. He defended his military record during the address, stating that Israeli operations had changed the Middle East and weakened Iran while removing an existential threat, though he warned that confrontation would continue as long as Tehran's current leadership remained in power.

Record turnout

Turnout reached 77.7 percent, the highest level since 1999, according to the Central Elections Committee. Vote counting began after polls closed at 10 pm local time on Tuesday, with official results expected on November 4.