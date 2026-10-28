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Brazil's Lula calls Bolsonaro's flight to US 'shameful' evasion

Brazil's Lula calls Bolsonaro's flight to US 'shameful' evasion

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14:12, 28/10/2026, Wednesday
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Brazil's Lula calls Bolsonaro's flight to US 'shameful' evasion
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President Lula condemned Flavio Bolsonaro's clandestine departure for the United States as a "shameful" attempt to evade justice following a court-ordered travel ban and passport revocation.

Lula condemns 'shameful' flight

Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday sharply criticized defeated rival Flavio Bolsonaro for fleeing to the United States, describing the conservative senator's clandestine departure as a "shameful" evasion of justice following a court-ordered travel ban. Speaking two days after winning the runoff election, Lula addressed reports that the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro had fled to avoid an ongoing money-laundering inquiry. "If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear," Lula said, adding that "a citizen who sneaks out of their own country does so because they have something to hide."

Judicial showdown in Brasilia

The flight follows a high-stakes judicial showdown in Brasilia, where Federal Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Monday ordered Bolsonaro to surrender all travel documents and imposed a strict departure ban over alleged involvement in a money-laundering scheme linked to illegal digital betting platforms. After the 24-hour deadline expired without compliance on Tuesday morning, the Federal Police formally revoked his Brazilian passports, though confirmation of his departure came as a senior US State Department official announced that Washington would issue visas to the senator and his family. Just hours before fleeing, Bolsonaro had publicly insisted he would not run, stating: "I will hand over my passports and defend myself against this farce, which is a clear attempt to intimidate me."

Historic runoff victory

Lula's remarks came after staging a historic comeback in Sunday's runoff, capturing 51.76% of valid votes to become the first candidate in Brazilian history to reverse a first-round deficit after Bolsonaro had led the initial Oct. 4 ballot with 47% to Lula's 45%. The leftist leader contrasted Bolsonaro's actions with his own historical compliance during previous legal proceedings, noting that he surrendered his own passport when required while the defeated candidate defied judicial commands. "He has proven himself to be the biggest liar I have ever seen on the face of the Earth," Lula said, asserting that the Bolsonaro family treats Brazil as a "second homeland" with true allegiance lying in the United States.

Titles :luiz inacio lula da silvaflavio bolsonarobrazilbrasiliaunited statesalexandre de moraesfederal supreme courtbrazilian presidential election
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