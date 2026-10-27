Trump calls Brazil election 'rigged' and 'corrupt'

Trump questions Brazil vote integrity

US President Donald Trump on Monday publicly questioned the fairness of Brazil's recent two-round presidential election, describing the concluded vote as appearing "rigged" and "corrupt" while providing no evidence to substantiate his serious allegations against the electoral process. Speaking to reporters while traveling to a midterm rally in Corinth, Mississippi, Trump was asked whether he believed Sunday's runoff had been conducted fairly.

Lula secures fourth term

The remarks came after Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva secured a fourth nonconsecutive term as Brazil's president, defeating Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro in Sunday's presidential runoff with 51.79% of valid votes — more than 64 million ballots — compared with Bolsonaro's 48.21%. Trump told reporters he had not endorsed any candidate in the contest, though he acknowledged maintaining a friendly relationship with the victorious leftist leader who returns to office after previous terms.

'Another rigged election'

Trump stated that he found the electoral process deeply troubling despite his personal affinity for Lula. "It looked like another rigged election, frankly," he said, adding that he had not taken sides in the Brazilian contest. Trump noted that he maintains positive relations with the Brazilian leader, telling reporters, "I'm not running Brazil. I'm running the US. I like Lula. I get along with him very well ... but the extension given was very strange."

Election results certified

The Brazilian election concluded Sunday after a two-round contest that saw Lula return to office with more than 64 million ballots cast in his favor. Election authorities in Brasília have certified the results showing Lula's 51.79% victory over Bolsonaro's 48.21%, with the leftist leader set to assume office for his fourth nonconsecutive term amid Trump's continued criticism of the voting process.