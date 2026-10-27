Flooding disrupts traffic in Mexico's Ciudad Juarez

Severe flooding struck the northern Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez early Monday after heavy overnight rains, submerging vehicles and halting movement across multiple avenues as rapidly rising water levels rendered several major roads virtually impassable, according to Mexican newspaper El Universal.

Traffic disruption and school closures

Rising water left vehicles stranded across the border city, severely disrupting daily activities. Several educational institutions suspended in-person classes as flooding cut off access to school facilities, compounding challenges for residents during morning commutes.

Safety warnings and response

Road safety authorities deployed personnel to warn motorists about the dangers of driving through inundated streets and prevent entry into hazardous sections. Officials urged drivers to avoid areas where accumulated water posed immediate risks and to follow instructions from emergency personnel.

The intense rainfall continued from Sunday night into Monday, creating hazardous conditions. Authorities maintained monitoring of road conditions throughout the morning, though the full extent of damage — including the number of affected roads and stranded vehicles — was not immediately available.