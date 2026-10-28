Brazil's Bolsonaro arrives in US despite travel ban

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro has reportedly arrived in Miami despite a Supreme Federal Court order prohibiting his departure from the country, with his brother Eduardo meeting him at the airport after US authorities approved his entry. The Brazilian newspaper O Globo reported Tuesday that Bolsonaro landed in Florida on a commercial flight, where Eduardo — who resides in Texas — traveled with his wife and children to receive the defeated presidential candidate and his family.

A senior US State Department official confirmed to Anadolu earlier Tuesday that Washington would issue visas to Bolsonaro and his family members, allowing them to enter the country. Eduardo Bolsonaro had earlier dismissed reports of his brother's imminent departure as a "lie" before traveling to Miami to receive him, according to the newspaper.

Judicial investigations

Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes issued the travel ban Monday, one day after Bolsonaro lost the presidential runoff to incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The restrictions stem from an investigation into suspected money laundering and currency evasion involving financial transactions linked to attorney Willer Tomaz, an associate of the senator.

Authorities are also examining alleged payments connected to Daniel Vorcaro — former owner of the now-defunct Banco Master — regarding financing for "Dark Horse," a biographical film about Bolsonaro's father, former President Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro denies any wrongdoing and said Monday he had "never thought about leaving the country," telling reporters after visiting his father — who is serving a 27-year prison sentence under house arrest in Brasilia — that he would "hand over my passports and defend myself against this travesty," describing the court order as "a clear attempt to intimidate me."

Exit route mystery

Questions mounted Tuesday over how Bolsonaro exited Brazil, with Argentine media reporting he may have crossed by land using his national identity card to reach Puerto Iguazu airport near the Brazilian border. The reports centered on a Gulfstream G400 — registered as LV-JQW and operated by Baires Fly SA — which arrived from Buenos Aires late Monday but never departed with the expected passengers, while Argentina's National Directorate of Migration stated it had no record of Bolsonaro entering the country.

Brazilian federal police found no official exit stamp and began examining border crossings to determine his route. Campaign coordinator Sen. Rogerio Marinho initially denied Bolsonaro had left the country, though he later told media the senator sent a message Tuesday morning saying he needed time to clear his head before becoming unreachable.

President Lula sharply criticized the opposition leader's flight Tuesday, calling it "shameful" and suggesting Bolsonaro sought to evade justice. "He could have stayed and proven that the accusations against him are not true," Lula said. "If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear. A citizen who sneaks out of their own country does so because they have something to hide."