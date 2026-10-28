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IAEA urges Iran to grant nuclear inspectors immediate access

IAEA urges Iran to grant nuclear inspectors immediate access

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09:54, 28/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 10:41, 28/10/2026, Wednesday
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IAEA urges Iran to grant nuclear inspectors immediate access
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UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi demanded Tehran provide immediate access to verify 440kg of enriched uranium, warning safeguards issues have persisted for over five years.

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that Tehran must grant inspectors immediate access to verify previously declared nuclear material, including 440 kilograms of highly enriched uranium that has remained unverified for more than five years.

Outstanding Safeguards Concerns

Addressing the Council in Hamilton, Grossi said the agency continues to engage with Tehran, “seeking avenues to encourage it to clarify all remaining safeguards issues.” He noted that concerns regarding Iran’s previously declared nuclear material have persisted for over half a decade without resolution. “One area of particular concern is Iran’s previously declared nuclear material, which includes 440kg of High Enriched Uranium,” he said, emphasizing that the matter remains central to the agency's verification efforts.

Inspector Access Restrictions

Grossi recalled that the IAEA withdrew all inspectors from Iran by late June 2025 due to safety concerns following the outbreak of military attacks. “Inspectors have been available to return for many months now,” he said, adding that Tehran has failed to provide the necessary information and access to verify safeguarded material at facilities affected by strikes and those that remain intact. He noted that the only exception remains the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, where verification activities continue uninterrupted.

Call for Immediate Cooperation

The IAEA chief stressed that Iran has not furnished the requested data to verify declared nuclear material across its facilities. “I invite Iran to work with the IAEA without any further delay to clarify outstanding safeguards questions,” Grossi said, underscoring that Tehran must provide access “as is Iran’s legal obligation.” He added that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran had engaged constructively regarding safeguards equipment for Bushehr’s spent fuel transfer to dry storage expected early next year.

The Security Council session opened with a procedural vote adopting the agenda, securing 11 votes in favor while Russia and China opposed and Pakistan and Somalia abstained. Grossi noted that agency inspectors spent more than 14,000 calendar days in the field last year conducting verification activities at over 1,400 facilities worldwide, drawing safeguards conclusions for 179 states.

Titles :rafael grossiiaeainternational atomic energy agencyiran nuclear programun security councilbushehr nuclear power planthighly enriched uraniummiddle east
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