Home
World
Europe
Spain train crash death toll rises to 68 as Sanchez vows probe

Spain train crash death toll rises to 68 as Sanchez vows probe

Yenişafak English AA
10:05, 29/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 10:18, 29/10/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Spain train crash death toll rises to 68 as Sanchez vows probe
File photo

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez pledged a thorough investigation after a high-speed train collision in Toledo killed at least 68 people, the second such disaster to strike Spain this year.

Investigation promised

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday vowed a comprehensive investigation into a deadly high-speed train collision in Toledo that claimed at least 68 lives, declaring three days of national mourning as authorities worked to determine the cause of the country’s second major rail disaster this year. Speaking at the crash site in Urda, Sanchez said authorities would uncover the cause of the accident and take action if wrongdoing was found.

“We will get to the bottom of this. If there has been negligence, it will be known,” he said, according to Spanish news agency EFE. Sanchez announced the mourning period would run from Oct. 29 to 31 and stated it was “unacceptable for a country like Spain” to suffer two high-speed rail accidents in twelve months. He referenced a January crash in Adamuz, Cordoba, while noting preliminary indications suggested different causes for the two incidents.

Opposition demands scrutiny

Opposition People’s Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo demanded “immediate” government and judicial investigations, stating they must proceed “with all available resources and without interference.” He said Spain “has the right to know what is happening with its infrastructure,” calling for a comprehensive review of the railway network.

Feijoo declined to assign political responsibility for the disaster, noting it was not the appropriate time to do so. A minute of silence will be held at 8 pm local time on Wednesday at town halls nationwide to honor the victims, according to the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces.

Titles :spainpedro sanchezalberto nunez feijootoledourdatrain crashhigh-speed railnational mourning
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026