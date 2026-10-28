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German youth plan 23-city protest over cuts, conscription

German youth plan 23-city protest over cuts, conscription

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10:00, 28/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 11:24, 28/10/2026, Wednesday
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German youth plan 23-city protest over cuts, conscription
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Over 140,000 young Germans registered for Saturday demonstrations in 23 cities to oppose government spending cuts and military conscription proposals, with police deploying water cannons.

The "Gen Z steht auf" youth movement announced on Friday that more than 140,000 demonstrators have pledged to join simultaneous protests across 23 German cities on Saturday, targeting government austerity measures and military conscription proposals.

Widespread mobilization

The initiative will stage its main events in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Frankfurt and Cologne while coordinating actions in 18 other cities, according to its website. Cologne has drawn the strongest response with more than 12,000 online pledges, followed by Frankfurt with just under 11,000, while Hamburg and Berlin have each attracted more than 8,000 registrants and Munich nearly 7,000, organizers reported. The demonstrations are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. local time (1300GMT) under the slogan "Our future is in our hands," focusing on reductions to education and social programs, rising living costs and government plans to reintroduce military conscription.

Demands and stance

In its position paper, the group called for investment in education, healthcare and affordable housing rather than austerity measures targeting younger generations. "We are young people who no longer want to watch as decisions are made about our future without us being heard," the organizers said. "Oct. 31 is only the beginning."

Security preparations

Co-initiator Akram Selo stressed that the demonstrations will proceed peacefully, telling media outlets that the group clearly distances itself from any violence. Police across Germany have received deployment orders for Saturday, with the Bild tabloid citing security sources reporting that officers will protect vulnerable sites while water cannons and armored vehicles stand ready in major cities.

Titles :germanyberlinmilitary conscriptioneducation cutsakram selobild
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