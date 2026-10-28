Türkiye, Estonia discuss deepening bilateral cooperation

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna held talks with Türkiye's newly appointed ambassador to Tallinn on Tuesday to discuss strengthening bilateral ties, emphasizing the deepening cooperation between the two nations as they marked the 35th anniversary of restored diplomatic relations last week, according to Anadolu Agency.

Diplomatic engagement

Tsahkna received Ambassador Yonca Ozceri at the foreign ministry to explore avenues for enhancing friendship and cooperation between Estonia and Türkiye. "Against this backdrop, it was a pleasure to meet today with Türkiye's new Ambassador to Estonia, Yonca Ozceri, to discuss how we can further strengthen the friendship and deepen cooperation between our countries," the minister said on social media platform X, referring to the recent anniversary milestone.

Regional security cooperation

The Estonian minister highlighted Ankara's ongoing contribution to regional security, noting that the Turkish Air Force currently participates in the defense of the Baltic states from Estonia's Amari Air Base. The facility serves as a strategic hub for NATO air policing missions over the Baltic Sea region.

Anniversary milestone

The meeting comes one week after Estonia and Türkiye marked 35 years since the restoration of diplomatic relations, an occasion both nations observed as a foundation for their current partnership. Tsahkna did not specify particular initiatives discussed during Tuesday's talks, though defense coordination and diplomatic exchanges likely dominated the agenda.