Home
World
Europe
Paris protester's family files complaint over role of tear gas in his death

Paris protester's family files complaint over role of tear gas in his death

Yenişafak English AA
09:15, 28/10/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Paris protester's family files complaint over role of tear gas in his death
File photo

The family of a 59-year-old French demonstrator has filed a legal complaint alleging police tear gas caused his death during Oct. 17 protests in Paris.

Christophe M., 59, died on Oct. 17 in Paris' 10th arrondissement following massive demonstrations across France, with his family's lawyer raising questions about the role of chemical agents deployed by security forces during clashes at Place de la Republique.

The autopsy conducted last week concluded that the victim suffered from "acute cardiorespiratory failure in the context of a pre-existing heart condition," according to the Paris prosecutor's office, though the examination explicitly ruled out physical injuries from restraint or defensive actions. Lawyer Youri Krassoulia told BFMTV that scientific studies have documented tear gas's potential cardiac effects, suggesting the chemical exposure may have triggered the fatal episode despite the man's existing health issues.

Judicial investigation opened

Christophe's parents and partner formally filed a complaint on Monday against unnamed police officers, accusing them of intentional violence by a public official resulting in death without intent to kill, the family's legal representative confirmed. The legal action specifically cites a heavy barrage of tear gas deployed at Place de la Republique as the proximate cause of death, demanding a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the October demonstrations.

Nationwide unrest context

The death occurred during nationwide protests on Oct. 17 — demonstrations that drew approximately 550,000 participants and descended into violent confrontations between demonstrators and police, resulting in torched vehicles, looted shops and over 2,000 arrests across France. Further forensic analyses have been requested as the investigation continues under the supervision of an investigating judge, with authorities yet to determine whether criminal charges will proceed against the officers involved.

Titles :parisfrancetear gasyouri krassouliaplace de la republiquepolice violenceoctober 17 protests
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026