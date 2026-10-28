Paris protester's family files complaint over role of tear gas in his death

Christophe M., 59, died on Oct. 17 in Paris' 10th arrondissement following massive demonstrations across France, with his family's lawyer raising questions about the role of chemical agents deployed by security forces during clashes at Place de la Republique.

The autopsy conducted last week concluded that the victim suffered from "acute cardiorespiratory failure in the context of a pre-existing heart condition," according to the Paris prosecutor's office, though the examination explicitly ruled out physical injuries from restraint or defensive actions. Lawyer Youri Krassoulia told BFMTV that scientific studies have documented tear gas's potential cardiac effects, suggesting the chemical exposure may have triggered the fatal episode despite the man's existing health issues.

Judicial investigation opened

Christophe's parents and partner formally filed a complaint on Monday against unnamed police officers, accusing them of intentional violence by a public official resulting in death without intent to kill, the family's legal representative confirmed. The legal action specifically cites a heavy barrage of tear gas deployed at Place de la Republique as the proximate cause of death, demanding a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the October demonstrations.

Nationwide unrest context

The death occurred during nationwide protests on Oct. 17 — demonstrations that drew approximately 550,000 participants and descended into violent confrontations between demonstrators and police, resulting in torched vehicles, looted shops and over 2,000 arrests across France. Further forensic analyses have been requested as the investigation continues under the supervision of an investigating judge, with authorities yet to determine whether criminal charges will proceed against the officers involved.