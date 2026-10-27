Mecca Agreement envisions regional integration, not blocs: Turkish official

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Levent Gumrukcu on Tuesday presented the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement between Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to parliament, stating the accord marks an initial step toward establishing a regional security framework rooted in cooperation and collective defense.

Parliamentary submission

Gumrukcu submitted the agreement for approval by the Foreign Affairs Committee and the Turkish parliament as lawmakers continued deliberations on the proposed legislation. He recalled that the agreement was signed in Mecca on Aug. 7 by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, noting that Riyadh and Islamabad had already completed their domestic ratification procedures.

Defensive nature and inclusivity

"The Mecca agreement is not only an extension of the special friendly relations between the three countries, but also a concrete product of the regional ownership increasingly needed in our region," Gumrukcu told the committee. He stressed that the agreement was entirely defensive in nature and did not target any country, adding that it remained open to all regional countries respecting international law. "The agreement envisions integration rather than bloc-building in the region, embracing an inclusive rather than divisive vision," he said.

NATO commitments and defense cooperation

The framework envisages strengthening collective deterrence, holding regular consultations on international security issues, and improving interoperability through joint training programs and military exercises, according to the deputy minister. It also provides for closer defense industry cooperation, joint production, technology sharing, and stronger counterterrorism efforts. Gumrukcu emphasized that the agreement would neither replace nor undermine Türkiye's obligations under existing alliances, particularly NATO, but would instead complement participation in multilateral platforms by contributing to security across the broader Middle East.