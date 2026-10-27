Türkiye hosts clean industry workshop ahead of COP31

Clean industry transition

The Turkish capital hosted the Build Clean Now Türkiye Workshop on Monday as part of efforts to accelerate the country's clean industrial transition, bringing together officials, financial leaders and project developers from key heavy industry sectors. The meeting was organized by the Industrial Transformation Accelerator and the Boston Consulting Group in collaboration with Türkiye's Industry and Technology Ministry.

Discussions centered on advancing final investment decisions for decarbonization projects in steel, cement, fertilizer and aluminum production. Organizers will compile findings from the cross-sector talks into a summary report for publication ahead of the UN's COP31 climate summit in November.

Officials' statements

Turkish Deputy Industry and Technology Minister Muhammet Kasim Gonullu said the program represents a key partnership for the country's broader green transformation. He noted that decarbonization is essential to preserving competitiveness, creating new investment opportunities and elevating Türkiye's position in global value chains.

Faustine Delasalle, who heads the Mission Possible Partnership and serves as director of the Industrial Transformation Accelerator, said the initiative works to create market conditions that make deep decarbonization projects bankable for traditional lenders. She noted that global momentum is growing, with 19 final investment decisions reached for commercial-scale clean industry projects in the first half of the year — double last year's figure.

Strategic position

Delasalle added that Türkiye's manufacturing infrastructure within what she called "the new industrial sunbelt" and its deep commercial ties with Europe are major strengths. The main goal in the coming years should be scaling up deep decarbonization projects in heavy industry, she said.