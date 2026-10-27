Home
Türkiye
Education
Türkiye hosts clean industry workshop ahead of COP31

Türkiye hosts clean industry workshop ahead of COP31

Yenişafak English AA
10:11, 27/10/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 10:36, 27/10/2026, Tuesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Türkiye hosts clean industry workshop ahead of COP31
File photo

Ankara hosted the Build Clean Now workshop to accelerate clean industry investment across steel and cement sectors ahead of the COP31 climate summit in November.

Clean industry transition

The Turkish capital hosted the Build Clean Now Türkiye Workshop on Monday as part of efforts to accelerate the country's clean industrial transition, bringing together officials, financial leaders and project developers from key heavy industry sectors. The meeting was organized by the Industrial Transformation Accelerator and the Boston Consulting Group in collaboration with Türkiye's Industry and Technology Ministry.

Discussions centered on advancing final investment decisions for decarbonization projects in steel, cement, fertilizer and aluminum production. Organizers will compile findings from the cross-sector talks into a summary report for publication ahead of the UN's COP31 climate summit in November.

Officials' statements

Turkish Deputy Industry and Technology Minister Muhammet Kasim Gonullu said the program represents a key partnership for the country's broader green transformation. He noted that decarbonization is essential to preserving competitiveness, creating new investment opportunities and elevating Türkiye's position in global value chains.

Faustine Delasalle, who heads the Mission Possible Partnership and serves as director of the Industrial Transformation Accelerator, said the initiative works to create market conditions that make deep decarbonization projects bankable for traditional lenders. She noted that global momentum is growing, with 19 final investment decisions reached for commercial-scale clean industry projects in the first half of the year — double last year's figure.

Strategic position

Delasalle added that Türkiye's manufacturing infrastructure within what she called "the new industrial sunbelt" and its deep commercial ties with Europe are major strengths. The main goal in the coming years should be scaling up deep decarbonization projects in heavy industry, she said.

Titles :muhammet kasim gonullufaustine delasallebuild clean nowcop31ankaraindustrial transformation acceleratormission possible partnershipgreen transformationdecarbonizationheavy industry
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026