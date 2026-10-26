Home
Türkiye
Politics
Serbia’s Vucic concedes defeat to student-backed opposition

Serbia’s Vucic concedes defeat to student-backed opposition

Yenişafak English AA
10:08, 26/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 11:12, 26/10/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Serbia’s Vucic concedes defeat to student-backed opposition
File photo

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic conceded defeat in Sunday's parliamentary elections as preliminary projections showed the student-backed opposition alliance securing between 135 and 140 seats in the 250-member National Assembly.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic conceded defeat in Sunday's snap parliamentary elections as preliminary projections showed the student-backed opposition alliance securing between 135 and 140 seats in the 250-member National Assembly, marking a dramatic reversal for the conservative bloc that has dominated national politics since 2012.

Preliminary Results

Speaking at his party headquarters in Belgrade late Sunday, Vucic acknowledged the preliminary results indicated a clear loss for his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS). "Based on the stratified sample, it is clear that we have lost these elections," he told supporters, adding that his "United Serbia" coalition would win approximately 105 seats. "We don't have the results yet. Many will be surprised, and you will realize how much some people have lied," he said.

According to projections released by Ipsos and the Center for Free Elections and Democracy, the "Students Win" electoral list received 52% of the vote while Vucic's coalition took 39.3%. The Socialist Party-led bloc headed by Ivica Dacic captured just 2.3%, according to the partial sample, while a separate projection by the election monitoring organization CRTA gave the student alliance 51.47% and the incumbent coalition 40.42%.

Foreign Interference Claims

Vucic attributed his electoral defeat to interference by several European countries and the "American deep state," accusing foreign actors of influencing Serbia's political developments without specifying which governments were involved. The long-serving president has previously criticized Western support for opposition groups, and Sunday's results represent the first major electoral setback for the SNS since it came to power over a decade ago. In the December 2023 parliamentary elections, the SNS-led coalition secured 46.75% of the vote and 129 seats, winning an outright majority.

Turnout and Electoral Context

Sunday's vote drew a 67.6% turnout by 7 pm according to Ipsos and CeSID estimates, significantly exceeding the 58.7% recorded in December 2023 and prompting over 300 reports of possible irregularities including alleged ballot photography and suspected voter intimidation. The elections followed nearly two years of anti-government demonstrations triggered by the November 2024 collapse of a railway station canopy in Novi Sad that killed 16 people, with university students leading demands for accountability and emerging as a major political force.

Montenegrin President Jakov Milatovic congratulated the student-backed list on the US social media platform X, expressing hope the result would improve relations between the neighboring countries. He said he expected the election outcome to contribute to a new chapter in Montenegro-Serbia relations based on friendship, sincere dialogue and a shared European future. Sunday's vote marked Serbia's 15th parliamentary election since the reintroduction of multiparty politics in 1990.

Titles :serbiaaleksandar vucicserbian progressive partysnsbelgradestudents winsnap electionnovi sadjakov milatovicbalkans
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026