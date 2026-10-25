Former President Aleksandar Vucic, who heads the ruling Serbian Progressive Party’s electoral list, cast his ballot alongside his wife Tamara at a polling station in New Belgrade on Sunday morning, telling reporters that he hoped the elections would proceed peacefully while pledging to respect the outcome regardless of the result. He noted that preliminary indications of the election outcome could become available between 10 pm and 11 pm local time.

Vucic vows to respect voters' will

Speaking to reporters after voting, Vucic described the election as a choice between Serbia’s future and its past, criticizing previous governments over economic policies and political decisions. "I hope the elections will take place peacefully and in an orderly manner, just as they have at this polling station. I believe that tonight we will see the democratic will of the citizens," Vucic said.

He stressed that his political camp would accept defeat but also expected its victory to be respected, adding: "If we lose, we will recognize the will of the voters. If we win, no one will take that victory away from us."

Dacic emphasizes stability

Ivica Dacic, leader of the Socialist Party of Serbia and head of the "Factor of Stability" electoral list, voted in Belgrade’s Dedinje neighborhood. Speaking after casting his ballot, Dacic called for a peaceful election day and said he expected a stable result for his coalition.

"First of all, I want the elections to take place in a democratic and fair atmosphere, in accordance with the law, and for the day to pass peacefully," said Dacic, who serves as interior minister in a caretaker capacity. He added: "We will preserve peace, and we will also preserve political stability," noting that political stability was particularly important during turbulent times.

Student-backed candidate predicts record turnout

Ilija Srdanovic, the lead candidate of the "Student List – Students Win," voted in the northern city of Novi Sad. Speaking to reporters, Srdanovic expressed hope that the elections would take place peacefully and that voters would freely determine Serbia’s political future.

"I hope today will pass in a democratic atmosphere, in peace, and that we will legitimately elect a new government in Serbia," Srdanovic said. He noted that the large number of voters arriving at polling stations early in the morning reflected the political atmosphere during the campaign. "Throughout the campaign, it was clear that we would see scenes like these today, suggesting that this could be record turnout in Serbia’s recent parliamentary history," he said, adding that his list would provide further guidance to supporters after releasing preliminary results.

Snap polls follow deadly station collapse

The snap elections come amid months of student-led protests and political tensions following the November 2024 collapse of a railway station canopy in Novi Sad that killed 16 people. A total of 6,451,292 registered voters are eligible to elect 250 members of the National Assembly from 18 competing electoral lists comprising 2,418 candidates.

Voting began at 7 am local time at 8,392 polling stations across the country and is scheduled to conclude at 8 pm under the supervision of domestic and international observers. A party or coalition needs at least 126 seats in the 250-member parliament to secure a majority and form a government.