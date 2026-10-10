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Palestinian president postpones elections to September 2027

Palestinian president postpones elections to September 2027

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16:36, 10/10/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 16:44, 10/10/2026, Saturday
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Palestinian president postpones elections to September 2027
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Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday issued a decree setting legislative and presidential elections for September 11, 2027, scrapping the previous schedule after the PLO Executive Committee and Palestinian factions determined that Israeli measures pose insurmountable obstacles to holding the vote on the originally planned November 2026 date.


Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday issued a decree postponing legislative and presidential elections to September 11, 2027, scrapping a previous schedule that had set the legislative vote for November 28, 2026.

The decree calls on Palestinians in both the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip to participate in simultaneous balloting for the presidency and the Palestinian Legislative Council, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Obstacles cited

The postponement follows a decision by the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization and consultations with Palestinian factions that produced a national consensus on Israeli obstacles to the 2026 date, the report said.

Electoral context

Participants agreed that suitable political, security and field conditions must be established first to ensure free, fair and inclusive elections. The delay marks the latest in a series of setbacks for Palestinian democratic processes.

Titles :mahmoud abbaspalestinian electionspalestine liberation organizationplowest bankgaza strippalestinian legislative councilisraeli occupation
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