Home
World
Middle East
Eisenkot leads Netanyahu 43% to 38% as preferred Israeli premier: Poll

Eisenkot leads Netanyahu 43% to 38% as preferred Israeli premier: Poll

Yenişafak English AA
12:44, 12/10/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Eisenkot leads Netanyahu 43% to 38% as preferred Israeli premier: Poll
File photo

Former Israeli army chief Gadi Eisenkot leads Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 43% to 38% as preferred prime minister in a new poll published Sunday by the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, with neither man's political bloc projected to secure the 61-seat majority required to form a government in the Oct. 27 elections.

Former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot has opened a five-point lead over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the preferred candidate for premier, according to a survey published Sunday by Israel's public broadcaster KAN, though both men's political alliances remain short of the parliamentary majority needed to govern.

Poll shows Eisenkot ahead in personal popularity

The survey projected Eisenkot's Yashar party would win 22 seats in the 120-member Knesset, compared with 20 seats for Netanyahu's Likud party, which lost one seat from the previous week's poll. Eisenkot led Netanyahu 43% to 38% when respondents were asked who is better suited to serve as prime minister.

Netanyahu's right-wing bloc gained two seats to reach 53, leaving it eight short of the 61-seat threshold required to form a government. Eisenkot's bloc was projected to secure 50 seats, with the remaining 17 seats going to parties classified as outside both camps.

Right-wing and religious parties boost Netanyahu bloc

Within Netanyahu's alliance, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's Jewish Power party was projected to win nine seats, while United Torah Judaism would take eight seats and Shas seven. The Religious Zionism–Zehut alliance was forecast to secure five seats.

Amcha Yisrael, led by former brigadier general Ofer Winter, was projected to win four seats, clearing the electoral threshold after failing to do so in the previous survey. Arab lists were projected to win a combined 13 seats, including eight for the Joint List and five for Mansour Abbas's United Arab List, known as Ra'am.

Voter uncertainty remains high ahead of October ballot

The survey indicated substantial electoral volatility, with 30% of respondents saying they had yet to decide which party to support and 21% indicating they were considering not voting. Meanwhile, 54% supported a televised debate between Netanyahu and Eisenkot, including 38% of intended Likud voters.

Israelis are scheduled to cast ballots on Oct. 27. The results suggest neither major bloc would command sufficient seats to form a government without reaching across the aisle to smaller parties or external factions.

Titles :gadi eisenkotbenjamin netanyahuisraelisraeli electionsknessetkanyashar partylikud
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026