Eisenkot leads Netanyahu 43% to 38% as preferred Israeli premier: Poll

Former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot has opened a five-point lead over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the preferred candidate for premier, according to a survey published Sunday by Israel's public broadcaster KAN, though both men's political alliances remain short of the parliamentary majority needed to govern.

Poll shows Eisenkot ahead in personal popularity

The survey projected Eisenkot's Yashar party would win 22 seats in the 120-member Knesset, compared with 20 seats for Netanyahu's Likud party, which lost one seat from the previous week's poll. Eisenkot led Netanyahu 43% to 38% when respondents were asked who is better suited to serve as prime minister.

Netanyahu's right-wing bloc gained two seats to reach 53, leaving it eight short of the 61-seat threshold required to form a government. Eisenkot's bloc was projected to secure 50 seats, with the remaining 17 seats going to parties classified as outside both camps.

Right-wing and religious parties boost Netanyahu bloc

Within Netanyahu's alliance, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's Jewish Power party was projected to win nine seats, while United Torah Judaism would take eight seats and Shas seven. The Religious Zionism–Zehut alliance was forecast to secure five seats.

Amcha Yisrael, led by former brigadier general Ofer Winter, was projected to win four seats, clearing the electoral threshold after failing to do so in the previous survey. Arab lists were projected to win a combined 13 seats, including eight for the Joint List and five for Mansour Abbas's United Arab List, known as Ra'am.

Voter uncertainty remains high ahead of October ballot

The survey indicated substantial electoral volatility, with 30% of respondents saying they had yet to decide which party to support and 21% indicating they were considering not voting. Meanwhile, 54% supported a televised debate between Netanyahu and Eisenkot, including 38% of intended Likud voters.

Israelis are scheduled to cast ballots on Oct. 27. The results suggest neither major bloc would command sufficient seats to form a government without reaching across the aisle to smaller parties or external factions.