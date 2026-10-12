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Saudi energy minister vows 'phoenix-like' resilience to secure supplies

Saudi energy minister vows 'phoenix-like' resilience to secure supplies

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13:46, 12/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 15:09, 12/10/2026, Monday
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Saudi energy minister vows 'phoenix-like' resilience to secure supplies
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Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said Sunday that the Kingdom remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted energy supplies under all circumstances, declaring that Saudi Arabia is "like a phoenix; we rise from the ashes every time, again and again, and no one can break our resolve."

Saudi Arabia pledges unwavering energy security

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Sunday declared that the Kingdom remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted energy supplies under all circumstances, likening Saudi Arabia to a phoenix that rises from the ashes despite ongoing regional tensions. Speaking at the opening of the 17th International Energy Forum Ministerial Meeting (IEF17) in Riyadh, the minister said "the Kingdom has demonstrated its ability to ensure the reliability of energy supplies, continue investing, and remain prepared to face various circumstances and challenges," according to a statement from the Saudi Ministry of Energy.

The meeting convened against a backdrop of heightened regional instability following the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran in late February and the subsequent resumption of attacks by Yemen's Houthi group — aligned with Tehran — against Saudi infrastructure in July. Prince Abdulaziz reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's commitment to honoring its pledges, stating "everyone now recognizes that the Kingdom is capable of standing firm and confronting challenges. No one will be able to undermine our determination or deter us from continuing our path of progress and fulfilling our commitments, whatever the circumstances." He added: "No one can break our resolve. We are like a phoenix, rising from the ashes every time, again and again."

Pipeline operations and international solidarity

The minister highlighted the East-West Pipeline as a testament to the Kingdom's foresight in strengthening energy system resilience, noting that the alternative route transports supplies to global markets through Yanbu on the Red Sea coast. On Oct. 6, Prince Abdulaziz announced that Saudi Arabia was currently pumping 5.8 million barrels of oil per day through the pipeline — the first official operating level announcement since the line was temporarily shut down following attacks several weeks earlier. "Therefore, I am pleased to share with you my conviction that this country, and this city of Riyadh, is the capital of energy security," he added.

Italy's Environment and Energy Security Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin and Nigeria's Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Heineken Lokpobiri joined the gathering, alongside International Energy Forum Secretary-General Jassim Isa Al-Shirawi and energy ministers from around the world. Prince Abdulaziz stressed that "ensuring energy security is a shared responsibility that no single country can fulfill alone. Rather, it requires effective international cooperation and coordination," noting that ministers expressed "full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its people following attacks targeting civilian infrastructure." The IEF ministerial meeting, with its secretariat headquartered in Riyadh, serves as the world's largest gathering of energy ministers and a key platform for dialogue between producing and consuming nations.

Titles :prince abdulaziz bin salmansaudi arabiaenergy securityinternational energy forumeast-west pipelineriyadhoil suppliesyemen houthis
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