Home
World
Middle East
Lapid rules out Iran war before Israeli elections

Lapid rules out Iran war before Israeli elections

Yenişafak English AA
13:34, 12/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 15:56, 12/10/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Lapid rules out Iran war before Israeli elections
File photo

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said Monday that intelligence briefings show no military confrontation with Iran is expected before the Oct. 27 parliamentary elections, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of exploiting security warnings to dominate the campaign agenda.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said Monday that intelligence briefings provided to him indicate no military confrontation with Iran is expected before the country's parliamentary elections on Oct. 27, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of manipulating security threats for campaign purposes.

Lapid dismisses pre-election war fears

Speaking to Radio 103 FM in Jerusalem, Lapid said Netanyahu could "dominate the agenda by warning of an imminent terrorist attack or a war with Iran. Whether that is good for Israel is a question voters should ask themselves." The opposition leader receives regular security briefings from the prime minister regarding major military operations. Lapid emphasized that current intelligence does not support the likelihood of conflict with Tehran before the Oct. 27 vote.

Netanyahu convenes security meeting

Israeli media reported that Netanyahu chaired a security meeting Sunday evening to discuss developments concerning Iran. On Sept. 29, the prime minister publicly warned that Israel's enemies might attempt attacks ahead of the elections, prompting criticism from Lapid. "Based on the intelligence available to me, no war with Iran is expected before the elections," Lapid said following a recent briefing with Netanyahu.

Electoral landscape

The upcoming parliamentary elections represent a significant political test for Netanyahu, who faces a unified opposition bloc. Recent opinion polls indicate opposition parties hold an advantage over the prime minister's coalition, though neither side appears poised to secure a clear parliamentary majority to form a government. Lapid insisted the elections should proceed as scheduled on Oct. 27.

Titles :yair lapidbenjamin netanyahuisraeliranisraeli electionsmiddle eastjerusalemknessetoct 27 elections
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026