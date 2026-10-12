Lapid rules out Iran war before Israeli elections

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said Monday that intelligence briefings provided to him indicate no military confrontation with Iran is expected before the country's parliamentary elections on Oct. 27, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of manipulating security threats for campaign purposes.

Lapid dismisses pre-election war fears

Speaking to Radio 103 FM in Jerusalem, Lapid said Netanyahu could "dominate the agenda by warning of an imminent terrorist attack or a war with Iran. Whether that is good for Israel is a question voters should ask themselves." The opposition leader receives regular security briefings from the prime minister regarding major military operations. Lapid emphasized that current intelligence does not support the likelihood of conflict with Tehran before the Oct. 27 vote.

Netanyahu convenes security meeting

Israeli media reported that Netanyahu chaired a security meeting Sunday evening to discuss developments concerning Iran. On Sept. 29, the prime minister publicly warned that Israel's enemies might attempt attacks ahead of the elections, prompting criticism from Lapid. "Based on the intelligence available to me, no war with Iran is expected before the elections," Lapid said following a recent briefing with Netanyahu.

Electoral landscape

The upcoming parliamentary elections represent a significant political test for Netanyahu, who faces a unified opposition bloc. Recent opinion polls indicate opposition parties hold an advantage over the prime minister's coalition, though neither side appears poised to secure a clear parliamentary majority to form a government. Lapid insisted the elections should proceed as scheduled on Oct. 27.