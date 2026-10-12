Iraqi jets destroy Daesh position in Diyala province

Iraqi F-16 fighter jets carried out two airstrikes that destroyed a position used by the Daesh terrorist group in the eastern province of Diyala on Sunday, security officials said, noting that the operation was based on intelligence provided by the Military Intelligence Directorate and coordinated with aerial reconnaissance units.

Operation details

The operation targeted the group in the Narin area, according to a statement by Iraq's Security Media Cell carried by the official Iraqi News Agency (INA). The Security Media Cell said the position was completely destroyed but gave no details on casualties, adding that further information would be released later.

Post-coalition context

The strikes came less than two weeks after the US-led coalition's mission against Daesh in Iraq officially ended on Sept. 30, nearly 12 years after its launch. Iraq declared victory over the terrorist group in December 2017 after retaking all territory held by Daesh, although Iraqi forces have continued operations against its remaining fighters.