All 73 rescued from Solomon Islands ferry stranded at sea

The Temotu Provincial Government announced Monday that all 73 passengers and crew aboard the Solomon Islands inter-island ferry MV Awka have been brought to safety after the vessel spent three days stranded at sea with mechanical problems.

The ferry suffered engine failure while traveling between Tikopia and Vanikoro on Friday, leaving it drifting in rough seas with only its electricity generator operational, according to the Solomon Star newspaper. MV Helper 1 reached the stranded vessel Sunday night, followed by the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force Patrol Boat Gizo, which began towing operations around midnight before all aboard were transferred to safety.

International coordination

The provincial government thanked France, Australia, China and Vanuatu for assisting the operation, noting that the rescue involved significant international coordination. Australia deployed an aircraft to support the effort, while Chinese cargo vessel Sunnine 3 diverted from its route to deliver food, water and other essential supplies to those aboard the drifting ferry.

Safe recovery

All 73 people were transferred to MV Helper 1 and brought ashore at Vanikoro on Monday, concluding a three-day ordeal that began when the ferry's engine shut down Friday. The vessel was en route between Tikopia and Vanikoro when mechanical failure left it drifting in rough seas.