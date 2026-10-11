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All 22 Indian crew rescued after vessel incident off UAE coast

All 22 Indian crew rescued after vessel incident off UAE coast

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20:25, 11/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 20:30, 11/10/2026, Sunday
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All 22 Indian crew rescued after vessel incident off UAE coast
File photo

India's Consulate General in Dubai confirmed on Sunday that all 22 Indian nationals aboard the vessel MT GEM No. 2 were brought to safety following an unspecified incident near Ras Al Khaimah, adding that diplomatic officials are coordinating with UAE authorities to provide assistance to the rescued seafarers.

Rescue off Ras Al Khaimah

India's Consulate General in Dubai announced Sunday that all 22 Indian crew members aboard the vessel MT GEM No. 2 were rescued following an incident off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah. The seafarers were reported safe after the vessel encountered difficulties near the UAE coast.

"All crew members have been rescued and are safe," the consulate said on social media platform X. The statement added that officials are coordinating with UAE authorities to assist the Indian nationals.

Consular assistance

The consulate stated it is providing all possible assistance to the seafarers following their rescue. No further details have been released regarding the nature of the incident off the northern emirate, and UAE authorities have not issued a statement on the circumstances.

Titles :uaeras al khaimahindiaindian consulate general dubaimaritime rescuedubai
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