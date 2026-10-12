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2nd International Conference on Bangladesh Studies takes place at Istanbul University

2nd International Conference on Bangladesh Studies takes place at Istanbul University

12:08, 12/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 12:48, 12/10/2026, Monday
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2nd International Conference on Bangladesh Studies takes place at Istanbul University
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Bangladesh opposition leader Dr. Shafiqur Rahman addressed the Second International Conference on Bangladesh Studies at Istanbul University on October 9, highlighting historical ties between Türkiye and Bangladesh and opportunities for closer cooperation. The two-day event brought together academics, policymakers and representatives from both countries to discuss Bangladesh’s reform agenda, governance, state-building and prospects for bilateral engagement.

Bangladesh’s reform agenda and prospects for stronger cooperation with Türkiye were among the central issues at the Second International Conference on Bangladesh Studies, held at Istanbul University on October 9–10. Dr. Shafiqur Rahman, leader of the opposition in Bangladesh’s parliament and head of Jamaat-e-Islami, attended the conference as chief guest and spoke about the longstanding relationship between the two countries.

Reform and bilateral cooperation

The conference was organised by Istanbul University and the Center for Policy and Social Research (CPSR), bringing together participants from Bangladesh, Türkiye and other countries. Its programme focused on the evolving reform agenda associated with “Bangladesh 2.0” and opportunities to broaden cooperation between Ankara and Dhaka. Discussions addressed governance, institutional development, public policy and the future direction of Bangladesh.

Historical ties and shared opportunities

In his address, Rahman emphasised that relations between the peoples of Bangladesh and Türkiye extend beyond recent diplomatic engagement, describing them as rooted in a longstanding historical connection. He also highlighted the role international academic forums can play in encouraging research, policy dialogue and the exchange of experience, while identifying scope for closer bilateral cooperation.

Turkish and international participation

The conference featured keynote contributions from Prof. Dr. Yasin Aktay of Ankara Yıldırım Beyazıt University and Prof. Dr. Mokarram Hossain of Swansea University in the United Kingdom. Istanbul University Vice-Rector Prof. Dr. Mehmet Adak delivered the inaugural address. Turkish parliamentarians Mehmet Akif Yılmaz and Mustafa Kaya, alongside Bangladeshi lawmaker Mahbubul Alam Salehi, also participated as special guests.

A platform for future engagement

The programme brought together academics, researchers, policymakers, diplomats and institutional representatives to examine Bangladesh’s reform process and possible avenues for cooperation. The conference’s multidisciplinary agenda also encompassed human rights, sustainable development, education, technology, climate resilience and regional diplomacy. Organisers said the gathering was intended to expand international research on Bangladesh and create further opportunities for Türkiye–Bangladesh collaboration.

Titles :BangladeshTürkiyeIstanbulReformsDiplomacy
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