Russian President Vladimir Putin told his US counterpart Donald Trump on Friday that Ukrainian drone strikes during Russia's parliamentary elections had destroyed any immediate prospect of peace negotiations, according to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov. Trump listened to Putin's position regarding the attempted disruption of the vote and agreed to instruct that the message be conveyed to the Ukrainian delegation currently in Miami for scheduled talks with US representatives, Ushakov told state media.

Election strikes scuttle talks

Ushakov said the Kremlin views Kyiv's attempts to disrupt the elections as a direct blow to diplomatic efforts. "By attempting to disrupt our elections — launching a massive drone strike on Moscow, other cities, polling stations, and specific individuals involved in organizing the vote on the main election day — the Kyiv regime has essentially scuttled the possibility of an immediate resumption of the negotiation process," he said. "Now, as the president said, we will consider when these negotiations might be resumed," Ushakov added.

Unchanged objectives and Iran diplomacy

Putin also informed Trump that Russia's objectives in its "special military operation" remain unchanged and that Russian forces currently hold the initiative on the battlefield and are advancing. "Putin has made it clear that our position regarding the goals and objectives of the special military operation remains unchanged, as does our readiness for a political-diplomatic settlement aimed at securely achieving a long-term, sustainable peace," Ushakov told the state news agency Tass. During the conversation, Putin urged Washington to pursue diplomatic options regarding Iran, stating that Russia's proposal to take highly enriched Iranian uranium to its territory remained on the table as a possible way to break the deadlock.

Energy supplies and future summits

Trump announced following the call that Russia would immediately supply over 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to US and global markets, with another 500,000 tons to follow in November and up to 4 million additional tons thereafter depending on refinery conditions. Putin said these supplies would benefit the world economy. Both leaders also expressed interest in attending the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China, which Ushakov said could provide an opportunity for the two presidents to meet and talk in person.