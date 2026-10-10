Home
World
America
Putin tells Trump Ukraine strikes derailed peace talks

Putin tells Trump Ukraine strikes derailed peace talks

Yenişafak English AA
13:26, 10/10/2026, Saturday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Putin tells Trump Ukraine strikes derailed peace talks
AA
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said Putin told Trump that Ukrainian drone strikes during Russia's parliamentary elections had destroyed the immediate prospect of peace negotiations, adding that Moscow would now consider when talks might resume.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his US counterpart Donald Trump on Friday that Ukrainian drone strikes during Russia's parliamentary elections had destroyed any immediate prospect of peace negotiations, according to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov. Trump listened to Putin's position regarding the attempted disruption of the vote and agreed to instruct that the message be conveyed to the Ukrainian delegation currently in Miami for scheduled talks with US representatives, Ushakov told state media.

Election strikes scuttle talks

Ushakov said the Kremlin views Kyiv's attempts to disrupt the elections as a direct blow to diplomatic efforts. "By attempting to disrupt our elections — launching a massive drone strike on Moscow, other cities, polling stations, and specific individuals involved in organizing the vote on the main election day — the Kyiv regime has essentially scuttled the possibility of an immediate resumption of the negotiation process," he said. "Now, as the president said, we will consider when these negotiations might be resumed," Ushakov added.

Unchanged objectives and Iran diplomacy

Putin also informed Trump that Russia's objectives in its "special military operation" remain unchanged and that Russian forces currently hold the initiative on the battlefield and are advancing. "Putin has made it clear that our position regarding the goals and objectives of the special military operation remains unchanged, as does our readiness for a political-diplomatic settlement aimed at securely achieving a long-term, sustainable peace," Ushakov told the state news agency Tass. During the conversation, Putin urged Washington to pursue diplomatic options regarding Iran, stating that Russia's proposal to take highly enriched Iranian uranium to its territory remained on the table as a possible way to break the deadlock.

Energy supplies and future summits

Trump announced following the call that Russia would immediately supply over 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to US and global markets, with another 500,000 tons to follow in November and up to 4 million additional tons thereafter depending on refinery conditions. Putin said these supplies would benefit the world economy. Both leaders also expressed interest in attending the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China, which Ushakov said could provide an opportunity for the two presidents to meet and talk in person.

Titles :vladimir putindonald trumpyury ushakovrussia-ukraine warpeace negotiationsmoscowiran diplomacyapec summit
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026