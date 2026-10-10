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Trump announces Russian diesel supply deal after Putin talks

Trump announces Russian diesel supply deal after Putin talks

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01:29, 10/10/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 01:52, 10/10/2026, Saturday
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Trump announces Russian diesel supply deal after Putin talks
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US President Donald Trump said Friday that Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to American and global markets following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as the Treasury Department moved to authorize shipments amid ongoing energy disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.


US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to American and global markets following what he described as a "highly successful discussion" with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the agreement would bring down diesel prices "in record numbers, and fast" for American farmers, ranchers and truckers. "I have just concluded a highly successful discussion with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, wherein it was agreed that Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace, another 500,000 Tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 Tons immediately thereafter," Trump said.

He added that another 3 million tons would be delivered "within a short period," depending on the condition of Russian diesel refineries. The president described lower fuel prices as a priority for domestic consumers, noting that the additional supplies would help alleviate costs for critical industries. Trump also cited what he described as US "total control" of the Strait of Hormuz and reiterated that Iran would not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon, according to his social media posts.

US Treasury issues authorization

Shortly after Trump's announcement, the US Treasury Department said its Office of Foreign Assets Control was "immediately issuing a temporary general license to allow the supply of Russian diesel to the global market." The authorization came as global energy markets face continued pressure from the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for oil and gas shipments that has been effectively blocked since February. The US and Israel launched military action against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to respond with missile and drone attacks across the region and halt commercial traffic through the strategic waterway.

Conflict backdrop

The war has continued for more than seven months, driving up global energy prices and creating supply disruptions worldwide. Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June following mediation efforts by Pakistan and Qatar to halt hostilities and pave the way for negotiations. Implementation of the agreement has since stalled amid disagreements over security arrangements and navigation rights in the Strait of Hormuz, leaving the waterway closed to most commercial oil traffic.

Titles :donald trumpvladimir putinrussiadiesel fuelus treasuryofacstrait of hormuziranenergy pricesus-russia relations
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