India condemns Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport

New Delhi condemns 'dastardly' airport attack

India's Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday issued a strong condemnation of recent strikes by Yemen's Houthi group targeting King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital, stating that New Delhi stands in solidarity with Riyadh following a deadly assault that killed 12 people and left more than 300 injured.

In a statement released from New Delhi, the ministry said: "We strongly condemn the repeated attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport over the past few days, including the dastardly attack on October 10, which have led to loss of lives, injuries and damage to property." It described repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure as completely unacceptable and insisted such strikes must cease immediately, adding: "We stand in solidarity with the people and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in defence of their sovereignty."

Deadly strike on Saudi aviation hub

The condemnation came after a Houthi strike on Saturday targeted the Saudi capital's main aviation hub, with the kingdom's civil aviation authority confirming that some victims were hospitalized in serious condition. The attack marked the latest escalation in a series of missile and drone strikes by the Iran-aligned group against Saudi airports and energy facilities in recent days.

Regional tensions flare

Tensions have intensified across the region as the Houthis stepped up their campaign against Saudi infrastructure, with Saturday's assault representing one of the deadliest single incidents targeting civilian aviation in the kingdom in recent months. Riyadh has faced repeated cross-border attacks since the Yemeni conflict began, though the latest strikes have drawn widespread international condemnation.