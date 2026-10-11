Home
World
Middle East
Palestinian VP hits back at Israeli FM over postponed elections

Palestinian VP hits back at Israeli FM over postponed elections

Yenişafak English AA
08:27, 11/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 09:10, 11/10/2026, Sunday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Palestinian VP hits back at Israeli FM over postponed elections
File photo

Palestinian Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh on Saturday accused Israel of forcing the postponement of legislative elections through its ongoing crimes and violence, hitting back at Foreign Minister Gideon Saar's criticism of President Mahmoud Abbas' decision to delay the polls until September 2027.

Palestinian official rejects Israeli criticism

Palestinian Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh on Saturday hit back at Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar over accusations leveled against President Mahmoud Abbas regarding the postponement of national elections, stating that Israeli actions had forced the delay. Al-Sheikh accused Saar of posing as a defender of Palestinian democracy while attacking the decision to reschedule the polls for September 2027.

'Slaughtering our people'

Writing on the social media platform X, Al-Sheikh said Israel's foreign minister now appeared concerned about democracy in Palestine only after the elections were postponed as a result of Israeli crimes and violence. "Israel's foreign minister now appears concerned about the future of democracy in Palestine after the legislative elections were postponed as a result of his crimes, measures, terror, and violence," he wrote, rejecting Saar's claims that Palestinian assertions were merely attempts to evade accountability. "The one responsible for slaughtering our people every day now lectures us like a preacher," he added.

Israeli minister accuses Abbas of corruption

Saar had earlier accused Abbas of corruption and misleading the international community about the reasons for the postponement. He rejected Palestinian assertions that Israeli measures had created obstacles to holding the elections, calling them an attempt to evade "responsibility and accountability," according to Anadolu Agency.

New election date set for 2027

Abbas issued a presidential decree on Saturday setting Sept. 11, 2027, as the date for both presidential and legislative elections, replacing an earlier schedule that had set the vote for this November. Nearly 2.97 million Palestinians are eligible to vote, including 1.59 million in the occupied West Bank, 1.24 million in the Gaza Strip, and 140,000 residents of occupied East Jerusalem. Palestinians last held legislative elections in 2006, when Hamas won a majority of seats.

Titles :hussein al-sheikhgideon saarmahmoud abbaspalestinian electionsisrael palestine conflictwest bankgaza stripeast jerusalem
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026