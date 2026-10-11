Israel orders 47 Palestinian families to leave West Bank within 24 hours

Eviction Ultimatum

Israeli authorities on Saturday issued a 24-hour eviction notice to 47 Palestinian families in the northern occupied West Bank village of Ras al-Ahmar, escalating pressure on a community already isolated by nearly a month of military blockade. Hassan Mleihat, head of the Palestinian rights organization Al-Baydar, told Anadolu that families face an uncertain future and the order "heightened fears for residents about their ability to remain on their land and protect their livelihoods."

Siege Tightens

The Israeli military in September closed the last remaining route connecting Ras al-Ahmar with surrounding areas after other dirt roads leading to the community had already been blocked, effectively severing the village from essential services and neighboring towns. Local resident Thaer Bisharat told Anadolu that restrictions have tightened over the past three years, culminating when Israeli forces excavated a trench across the final access route to the community. "The measure effectively left the community surrounded by trenches, walls, and military zones," he said.

Calls for Protection

Mleihat urged rights organizations and international bodies to intervene immediately to safeguard residents and their property while demanding an end to the siege. The ultimatum comes amid a documented surge in violence across the occupied territory. According to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, Israeli forces and settlers have conducted over 14,742 attacks across the West Bank and East Jerusalem since October 2023, resulting in 66 Palestinian deaths.