Home
World
Middle East
Israel orders 47 Palestinian families to leave West Bank within 24 hours

Israel orders 47 Palestinian families to leave West Bank within 24 hours

Yenişafak English AA
08:28, 11/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 09:11, 11/10/2026, Sunday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Israel orders 47 Palestinian families to leave West Bank within 24 hours
File photo

The head of a Palestinian rights organization said Israeli authorities on Saturday issued a 24-hour eviction ultimatum to 47 families in the northern West Bank village of Ras al-Ahmar following a 27-day military siege, urging immediate international intervention to protect residents and their property from forced displacement.

Eviction Ultimatum

Israeli authorities on Saturday issued a 24-hour eviction notice to 47 Palestinian families in the northern occupied West Bank village of Ras al-Ahmar, escalating pressure on a community already isolated by nearly a month of military blockade. Hassan Mleihat, head of the Palestinian rights organization Al-Baydar, told Anadolu that families face an uncertain future and the order "heightened fears for residents about their ability to remain on their land and protect their livelihoods."

Siege Tightens

The Israeli military in September closed the last remaining route connecting Ras al-Ahmar with surrounding areas after other dirt roads leading to the community had already been blocked, effectively severing the village from essential services and neighboring towns. Local resident Thaer Bisharat told Anadolu that restrictions have tightened over the past three years, culminating when Israeli forces excavated a trench across the final access route to the community. "The measure effectively left the community surrounded by trenches, walls, and military zones," he said.

Calls for Protection

Mleihat urged rights organizations and international bodies to intervene immediately to safeguard residents and their property while demanding an end to the siege. The ultimatum comes amid a documented surge in violence across the occupied territory. According to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, Israeli forces and settlers have conducted over 14,742 attacks across the West Bank and East Jerusalem since October 2023, resulting in 66 Palestinian deaths.

Titles :hassan mleihatthaer bisharatras al-ahmarwest banktubasal-baydarisrael-palestine conflict
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026