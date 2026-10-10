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Yemeni army says over 1,150 Houthi fighters killed in 1,900 strikes

Yemeni army says over 1,150 Houthi fighters killed in 1,900 strikes

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21:56, 10/10/2026, Saturday
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Yemeni army says over 1,150 Houthi fighters killed in 1,900 strikes
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Military spokesman Staff Col. Majid Abdullah al-Nuzaili announced that government forces killed more than 1,150 Houthi fighters in over 1,900 strikes across multiple fronts during the past 24 hours as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen, aiming to retake the capital Sanaa and restore state institutions.

Operation details

Yemen's armed forces spokesperson said on Saturday that military operations killed more than 1,150 Houthi fighters in over 1,900 strikes across the country's eastern, western and southwestern fronts during the previous 24 hours. The bombardment — part of Operation Dawn of Yemen — targeted weapons depots, fortifications and military camps deep inside rebel-held territory.

Staff Col. Majid Abdullah al-Nuzaili said in a statement on the social media platform X that the strikes hit "high-value" military targets and supply lines deep inside rebel territory, noting that the operations "neutralized more than 1,150 militants," referring to Houthi fighters. He added that government forces also destroyed or disabled more than 180 combat and transport vehicles during the sustained offensive.

Strategic objectives

The offensive was launched on Monday by Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi, who stated that the campaign aims to restore state institutions and end Houthi control over the capital Sanaa. Al-Nuzaili noted that ground forces continued to advance during the bombardment, retaking positions and consolidating territorial gains made since the operation began earlier this week.

Years of conflict

Yemen has remained mired in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa in September 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in support of the internationally recognized government in March 2015. The Iran-aligned rebels have not commented on the army's latest casualty claims, which could not be independently verified.

Titles :rashad al-alimimajid al-nuzailiyemensanaahouthisoperation dawn of yemensaudi arabiamiddle east
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