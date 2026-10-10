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Hundreds of thousands rally in London to mark 3 years of Gaza genocide

Hundreds of thousands rally in London to mark 3 years of Gaza genocide

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22:12, 10/10/2026, Saturday
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Hundreds of thousands rally in London to mark 3 years of Gaza genocide
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The Palestine Solidarity Campaign said over 250,000 protesters marched through central London on Saturday demanding that the British government impose a total sanctions regime and full arms embargo on Israel, marking three years since the start of genocidal attacks on Gaza.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators converged on central London in their hundreds of thousands on Saturday to mark the third anniversary of Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza, demanding that the British government impose comprehensive sanctions and a total arms embargo on the Israeli state. Gathering at Embankment, the crowd marched toward Downing Street while carrying Palestinian flags and placards reading “Israel targets children,” “Free Palestine” and “Stop the genocide,” according to Anadolu Agency. Participants chanted slogans including “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Organizer demands total sanctions regime

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign, which organized the demonstration, stated on social media platform X: “We demand our government sanction the whole state of Israel and implement a full arms embargo.” The group added: “After 3 years Israel continues to commit genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza.” By 3.40 pm local time, more than 250,000 people had joined the protest, the PSC reported.

Police impose route conditions amid arrests

The Metropolitan Police imposed a specific route along Victoria Embankment, Westminster Bridge and the Strand toward Whitehall, where the rally concluded near the prime minister’s office. Officers arrested several individuals during the event, including a woman and a man carrying placards that officers said declared support for Palestine Action — a proscribed organization banned under the Terrorism Act on July 5, 2025, after members caused £7 million in damage at a Royal Air Force base. A small group of pro-Israeli demonstrators also assembled outside New Scotland Yard near the protest area.

Death toll continues to rise

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000 in Gaza, with about 90 percent of the territory’s infrastructure destroyed, according to Palestinian health authorities. Despite an October 2025 ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, Israeli military operations have killed 1,454 Palestinians and wounded another 5,090 since the truce took effect, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Titles :palestine solidarity campaignpsclondongazapro-palestine protestarms embargopalestine actiondowning street
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