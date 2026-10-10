Türkiye, Syria military chiefs discuss ties, regional issues

Telephone diplomacy

Chief of General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu spoke with his Syrian counterpart Maj. Gen. Ali Noureddine al-Naasan on Saturday to address bilateral relations and regional issues, the Turkish General Staff said. The two military chiefs exchanged views during the telephone conversation, according to the statement posted on the domestic social media platform NSosyal.

The Turkish General Staff provided no additional details regarding the specific agenda items or the duration of the exchange.

Defense relations

Saturday's contact marks another high-level communication between the defense establishments of the two neighboring countries. Ankara maintains military coordination with Damascus on border security matters.