



Anadolu Agency photographer Issam Rimawi was shot and wounded by Israeli forces on Saturday while documenting an olive harvest in the occupied West Bank, sustaining a rubber bullet injury to his right calf during clashes between soldiers and Palestinian farmers near Ramallah. Rimawi was covering the harvest in Deir Nizam village when Israeli soldiers fired tear gas and rubber bullets at the gathered crowd, according to the Turkish state-run news agency.

Earlier that day, farmers in Deir Nizam had appealed to activists for assistance accessing their lands after repeated attacks by Israeli occupiers prevented them from harvesting their crops. When the farmers and activists assembled to gather olives, Israeli occupiers arrived and assaulted the group, prompting soldiers to intervene on the side of the occupiers rather than the Palestinians, Anadolu reported.

Photographer recounts assault

Rimawi stated that a scuffle had broken out between Israeli occupiers and Palestinians before Israeli forces arrived and attacked the Palestinian farmers and their supporters. He noted that soldiers opened fire on the group despite the presence of clearly visible press vests and helmets identifying them as journalists.

The photojournalist was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his leg wound. He added that he was awaiting care in the emergency department while medical staff assessed the extent of his injuries.

Surge in West Bank violence

Since October 2023, Israeli forces and occupiers have intensified attacks against Palestinians and their property across the occupied West Bank. Palestinian figures indicate that 1,210 people have been killed, 13,350 injured, and 26,000 arrested in the territory during that period.

Rimawi's injury occurred amid heightened tensions in Deir Nizam, where farmers have faced repeated obstruction by occupiers seeking to prevent the annual olive harvest. The village sits near Ramallah in an area where settlement expansion has restricted Palestinian access to agricultural lands for decades.