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Iran says LPG carrier hit, catches fire in Hormuz 'illegal route'

Iran says LPG carrier hit, catches fire in Hormuz 'illegal route'

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23:01, 09/10/2026, Friday
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Iran says LPG carrier hit, catches fire in Hormuz 'illegal route'
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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Friday that a liquefied petroleum gas carrier was struck and caught fire while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz via an unauthorized route, blaming the "aggressor American army" for escalating tensions in regional maritime transport.


Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Friday that a liquefied petroleum gas carrier was struck and caught fire while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz via an unauthorized route, blaming the United States for escalating tensions in the strategic waterway. “A giant ship carrying LPG gas called NV Sunshine belonging to the Natwit company, which was trying to cross the illegal route south of the Strait of Hormuz, was hit and suffered a massive fire in the engine room and propulsion system,” the IRGC said in a statement carried by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The statement blamed “the aggressor American army” for escalating tensions in regional maritime transport. The Revolutionary Guard added that its naval forces would not allow invading forces to remain in the area and would counter any enemy attempts to disrupt its management.

Maritime restrictions intensify

The reported incident came amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, where Tehran has warned vessels against using routes not authorized by Iranian authorities. Washington and its allies have clashed repeatedly with Iranian forces over freedom of navigation in the waterway since hostilities erupted earlier this year.

The NV Sunshine, operated by the Natwit company, was transiting south of the Strait when the incident occurred Friday. Maritime traffic through the vital chokepoint — a conduit for one-fifth of global petroleum shipments — has faced increasing scrutiny and military patrols as the regional conflict enters its third month.

Titles :iranirgcstrait of hormuznv sunshinenatwitunited statesmaritime security
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