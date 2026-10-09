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Vessel struck by projectile off UAE coast, fire extinguished: UKMTO

Vessel struck by projectile off UAE coast, fire extinguished: UKMTO

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23:02, 09/10/2026, Friday
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Vessel struck by projectile off UAE coast, fire extinguished: UKMTO
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UK Maritime Trade Operations said on Friday that a vessel was struck by an unknown projectile about 13 nautical miles (24 kilometers) west of Al Jazeera off the United Arab Emirates coast, causing a fire that was later extinguished while the status of the crew and extent of damage remain unknown amid heightened regional tensions.


UK Maritime Trade Operations reported on Friday that a vessel was struck by an unknown projectile off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, causing a fire that was later extinguished. The incident occurred at 1000 GMT approximately 13 nautical miles (24 kilometers) west of Al Jazeera, UAE, according to an advisory issued by the maritime security organization.

UKMTO said it had received reports from multiple sources regarding the projectile strike. The status of the crew, the extent of damage, and any potential environmental impact remain unknown, authorities noted.

Regional Security Context

Authorities are investigating the incident while vessels operating in the area have been advised to transit with caution and report suspicious activity immediately. The strike comes amid heightened tensions in the region following an earlier incident on Friday involving Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The IRGC said an LPG carrier was struck and caught fire while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz via what it called an "illegal route." Maritime security agencies continue to monitor developments in the strategic waterway as investigations proceed.

Titles :ukmtounited arab emiratesstrait of hormuziranirgcmaritime securityvessel attack
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