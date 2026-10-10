Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met on Friday in Turkmenbashi to discuss implementation of bilateral agreements reached earlier this year, emphasizing historic ties on the sidelines of Commonwealth of Independent States summit events.

Implementation of prior agreements

The two presidents last held face-to-face talks on Aug. 31 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek, according to Azerbaijan's presidency. During Friday's meeting, Pezeshkian emphasized the "historic ties of friendship and kinship" between the nations.

"President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the historic ties of friendship and kinship between the two countries, once again stating that Iran highly appreciated Azerbaijan's position as a friendly and good neighbor during the events in Iran," the statement said. Both sides expressed satisfaction that work on the Aghband–Kelaleh project had reached its final stage.

Regional summit context

Aliyev also noted Iran's first participation in the Commonwealth of Independent States Plus format as a non-member state. Both leaders arrived in Turkmenistan on Thursday to attend CIS events in the Avaza National Tourist Zone and a Caspian environment summit involving the presidents of all five littoral states.

The meeting took place in the port city of Turkmenbashi. "During the conversation, they noted that the relevant bodies of both countries were continuing efforts to implement the issues discussed at the previous meeting of the heads of state in Bishkek concerning the development of bilateral cooperation," the statement added.