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Türkiye's Fidan meets Hamas political bureau chief in Ankara

Türkiye's Fidan meets Hamas political bureau chief in Ankara

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01:23, 10/10/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 01:24, 10/10/2026, Saturday
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Türkiye's Fidan meets Hamas political bureau chief in Ankara
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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan receives Hamas Political Bureau Chief Khalil al-Hayya and an accompanying Hamas delegation in Ankara, Turkiye, on October 09, 2026.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held talks with Hamas Political Bureau chief Khalil al-Hayya and a delegation from the Palestinian movement in Ankara on Friday, diplomatic sources confirmed, though no details were provided regarding the agenda of the meeting amid ongoing ceasefire efforts.


Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan received Hamas Political Bureau chief Khalil al-Hayya and an accompanying delegation from the Palestinian movement in the Turkish capital on Friday to discuss regional developments, according to diplomatic sources familiar with the matter. No specifics regarding the meeting's agenda or outcomes were disclosed by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, though such encounters typically focus on ceasefire negotiations and humanitarian corridors.

Türkiye's diplomatic engagement

Ankara has maintained open channels with Hamas leadership throughout the war in Gaza — positioning itself as a mediator and vocal advocate for Palestinian rights in international forums. Fidan, who previously served as head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization, has played a central role in coordinating the government's regional diplomacy since assuming the foreign ministry portfolio. The meeting with al-Hayya follows a series of high-level contacts between Turkish officials and Palestinian factions in recent months.

Regional ceasefire efforts

The encounter comes amid ongoing international efforts to secure a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and secure the release of remaining captives held since October 2023. Türkiye has repeatedly called for an end to what it describes as Israeli aggression in the Palestinian territories and has offered to facilitate negotiations between parties. Al-Hayya has served as one of Hamas's most senior political leaders and has represented the movement in previous truce negotiations.

Titles :hakan fidankhalil al-hayyahamasankaraturkish foreign ministrypalestinegazamiddle east
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