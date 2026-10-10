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Iranian FM accuses Netanyahu of gambling with US 'blood and treasure'

Iranian FM accuses Netanyahu of gambling with US 'blood and treasure'

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22:09, 10/10/2026, Saturday
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Iranian FM accuses Netanyahu of gambling with US 'blood and treasure'
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of acting like a "degenerate gambler," warning that the Israeli leader is risking further conflict to preserve his political career amid stalled negotiations over the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of acting like a "degenerate gambler" who seeks to preserve his own political survival at the cost of American lives and resources amid stalled negotiations over the Strait of Hormuz.

'Degenerate gambler'

In a post on X, Araghchi described Netanyahu as a "wanted war criminal with Arab, American & Iranian blood on his hands." "Like a degenerate gambler, he's desperately seeking to save himself with more U.S. blood and treasure. Even U.S. Senators want out," the Iranian minister said, referring to growing domestic opposition within the United States to continued military involvement in the region.

Stalled negotiations

The remarks come amid renewed tensions following the February 28 offensive launched by Washington and Tel Aviv against Tehran, which Iranian officials say has killed more than 3,000 people. Iranian retaliatory strikes claimed American and Israeli lives before a fragile ceasefire took hold in April, though subsequent US attacks on Iranian sites and a deadlock in negotiations have sustained the volatile atmosphere despite a mid-June memorandum of understanding aimed at de-escalation.

Talks between Washington and Tehran remain stalled primarily over disputes regarding navigation rights through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical chokepoint for global energy shipments. The waterway has become a persistent flashpoint in the broader confrontation.

Titles :abbas araghchibenjamin netanyahuiran-israel warstrait of hormuzus foreign policymiddle east conflictus senate
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