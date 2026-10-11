Hundreds rally at US Capitol demanding arms embargo on Israel

Capitol protest

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators converged on the US Capitol on Saturday demanding an immediate arms embargo against Israel and an end to Washington's military support for the war in Gaza, waving Palestinian flags and carrying signs denouncing the ongoing offensive as genocide.

The rally marked three years since Israel's military offensive began in October 2023, with organizers from the Palestinian Youth Movement and allied groups urging lawmakers to impose sanctions on the Netanyahu government ahead of November 3 midterm elections. Protesters linked military spending abroad to economic hardship at home, citing high prices and stagnant wages.

Organizers demand accountability

Nouhad Akkar of the Palestinian Youth Movement told Anadolu that demonstrators are determined to hold elected officials accountable for US military assistance to Israel. "We will not let this genocide be normalized," she said. "We are sending a message to our people in Gaza, to our people in the region, that we will continue to fight for them, not just for an end to the genocide, but until total liberation and return."

Akkar also called for public institutions to divest from weapons manufacturers supplying Israel, highlighting a campaign targeting the Virginia state retirement system. The group is pushing for the withdrawal of more than $394 million in pension investments held by federal workers living in the Washington suburbs, she added.

Broadening opposition

Isabella Javidan of the National Iranian American Council addressed the crowd, connecting Israel's offensive in Gaza to military operations in Lebanon and Iran. "These are not isolated tragedies. They are not separate; they are expressions of the same imperialist project," she told demonstrators, accusing US lawmakers and defense contractors of enabling violence across the region.

Erik W. — who requested partial anonymity — rejected government claims that arming Israel protects Jewish safety. "For me personally, as a Jewish American, I feel like there are a lot of people in government who are speaking on my behalf and are justifying arming a genocide," he told Anadolu, adding that "arming Israel does not combat antisemitism." His sign read: "No genocide in our name."

Political timing

The demonstration comes as Congress prepares to reconvene following the November 3 midterm elections, with lawmakers facing mounting pressure to reconsider military aid packages. Growing public disapproval of Israel's actions has fueled calls for an end to Washington's unconditional support, according to organizers.

Following the march, participants gathered for a discussion with Palestinian political figure Mustafa Barghouti and writer Jehad Abusalim. The event underscored sustained activism three years into the conflict, as protesters vowed to maintain pressure on the incoming legislative session.