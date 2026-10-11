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Joint List says Arab bloc can topple Netanyahu government

Joint List says Arab bloc can topple Netanyahu government

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08:26, 11/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 09:05, 11/10/2026, Sunday
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Joint List says Arab bloc can topple Netanyahu government
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Joint List leader Yousef Jabareen said Saturday that Israel's Arab political alliance holds the power to bring down Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and will set strict conditions for any future coalition, pledging to use all available tools to effect political change.

Power to bring down government

Joint List leader Yousef Jabareen said Saturday that Israel's Arab political alliance holds the power to bring down Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and impose conditions on any future governing coalition, describing the upcoming vote as an existential moment for Arab citizens. Speaking in a speech released by his office, Jabareen stated: "In our hands is the ability to bring down this government and impose our conditions on any political formation after the election." He pledged to use all available tools to bring about a change in government.

Existential stakes

Jabareen described the upcoming vote scheduled for Oct. 26 as "not an ordinary election, but an existential election concerning our future in our homeland, which is the only one we have." He accused the Israeli government of continuous targeting and unprecedented escalation against Arab citizens across different aspects of their lives, warning that current policies were leading the country and region toward the abyss. The Joint List leader said the unification of different parties under the alliance followed demands from the Arab community for greater political unity, noting that such unity gives Arab citizens greater political leverage.

Conditions for support

Jabareen outlined specific demands the bloc would require for any partnership, stating: "We will be a safety net, but first and foremost a safety net for our people." The demands include combating crime through a clear plan with timetable and budget, ending home demolitions, approving master plans, providing land for young couples and recognizing unrecognized Arab villages in the Negev. "Whoever wants our support should come and negotiate with us over the demands of our community," he said, adding that the Joint List would not remain silent over genocide in Gaza and ethnic cleansing in the West Bank.

Political arithmetic

An Israeli opinion poll published Friday indicated that the Jewish opposition would need the support of Arab lawmakers to form an alternative government to Netanyahu's coalition, though most leaders of Jewish opposition parties have publicly rejected relying on Arab lawmakers. The poll showed a majority of Israelis opposed Arab parties joining the next government in the 120-member Knesset. Recent polls have shown neither Netanyahu's bloc nor the Jewish opposition able to secure a governing majority independently ahead of the election.

Titles :yousef jabareenjoint listbenjamin netanyahuisrael electionarab citizens israelknessetoct 26 electionisraeli government
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