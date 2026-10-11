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Ships ordered to leave UAE anchorages in radio broadcast: UK agency

Ships ordered to leave UAE anchorages in radio broadcast: UK agency

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08:25, 11/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 09:03, 11/10/2026, Sunday
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Ships ordered to leave UAE anchorages in radio broadcast: UK agency
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The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said on Saturday it received reports that vessels near Ras Al Khaimah were directed via very high frequency radio to move from their anchorages, as maritime tensions persist in the strategic Strait of Hormuz following the recent US-Israel war with Iran.

Radio broadcast directive

The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said on Saturday it received multiple reports from ship masters near Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates that they had been instructed via very high frequency radio broadcast to vacate their anchorages immediately. The agency classified the incident as "suspicious activity" and noted that authorities were investigating the source of the broadcast, urging vessels in the area to report any further unusual activity.

UKMTO did not identify who issued the instructions or confirm whether any vessels complied with the directive. It reported no attacks or damage to ships in connection with the incident, according to the advisory.

Strait of Hormuz tensions

The advisory comes amid heightened maritime security concerns in the Gulf region, where the strategic Strait of Hormuz has witnessed renewed tensions between Washington and Tehran. The United States and Israel launched military action against Iran in February, prompting retaliatory strikes against Israeli and American targets in the region before a ceasefire took hold in April.

Washington and Tehran subsequently signed a memorandum of understanding in June concerning freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, though implementation has stalled amid ongoing disagreements over maritime security protocols.

Titles :ras al khaimahuaestrait of hormuzuk maritime trade operationsukmtomaritime securitygulf region
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