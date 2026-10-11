IRGC says supertanker exploded after striking mine in Hormuz

Explosion in strategic waterway

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Saturday that an oil supertanker struck a naval mine and exploded while attempting to exit the Strait of Hormuz through an unauthorized southern passage, describing the vessel as a massive carrier capable of holding roughly 2 million barrels of crude. The vessel had disabled its navigation systems before attempting the crossing, according to the IRGC statement — which noted that the blast was visible from coastal areas along the strategic waterway. There was no immediate confirmation of the tanker's identity, its flag state, or the condition of its crew following the explosion.

'Horrific fire' warning

The IRGC issued a stern warning to international shipping, stating that "the fate of every vessel that ignores the rules in the Strait of Hormuz is a horrific fire." Iranian authorities have repeatedly threatened to target vessels that attempt to transit the strait without permission or use routes other than those designated by Tehran since closing the waterway on July 12. State media reported heavy explosions in the strait on Friday, citing military sources who suggested that tankers using unauthorized passages may have struck mines in the southern corridor.

War tensions and Hormuz closure

Tehran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on July 12 following the resumption of US military strikes against Iranian targets on July 8, which shattered a fragile ceasefire that had held since April. The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28 that has killed more than 3,000 people in the Islamic Republic, according to official figures, with Iran retaliating against American and Israeli targets before the truce. Negotiations between Washington and Tehran remain deadlocked over disagreements concerning navigation rights through the vital shipping lane, despite the signing of a memorandum of understanding in mid-June.