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US 'strongly' condemns Houthi attack on Saudi airport, Rubio says

US 'strongly' condemns Houthi attack on Saudi airport, Rubio says

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08:30, 11/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 09:13, 11/10/2026, Sunday
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US 'strongly' condemns Houthi attack on Saudi airport, Rubio says
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Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday "strongly" condemned a Houthi missile strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that killed an American citizen and numerous others, calling the attack "reprehensible" and urging the militia to halt its operations "now."

State Department response

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday "strongly" condemned a Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that claimed the lives of numerous innocent people including an American citizen. Rubio identified the attack as "today's strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that took numerous innocent lives, including an American citizen." He called the attacks "reprehensible" and urged them to be halted "now."

He extended condolences to the victims' families and expressed solidarity with Riyadh and the Saudi people. The State Department did not immediately release further details regarding the American citizen killed in the Saturday strike.

Trump praises Saudi capabilities

US President Donald Trump separately described recent Houthi attacks as "very bad" and "terrible things" while speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews. Calling the Saudis "good fighters," Trump said the Saudi army is "able to defend" itself against such aggression.

Yemen conflict

The Houthis have intensified their campaign against Saudi Arabia in recent months, targeting critical infrastructure despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure a lasting ceasefire in Yemen. Saudi Arabia leads a coalition that has been engaged in the Yemen conflict since 2015.

Titles :marco rubiodonald trumpsaudi arabiariyadhking khalid international airporthouthisyemenus state department
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