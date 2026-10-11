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Anwar Ibrahim denounces Houthi strike on Riyadh airport

Anwar Ibrahim denounces Houthi strike on Riyadh airport

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20:27, 11/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 21:01, 11/10/2026, Sunday
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Anwar Ibrahim denounces Houthi strike on Riyadh airport
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Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday condemned the Houthi attack on Riyadh's main airport that killed at least 12 people and wounded over 300, stating there can be no justification for strikes on civilian infrastructure while warning that violence only deepens suffering across the region.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday condemned a deadly Houthi attack on Riyadh's main international airport, saying that "there can be no justification for attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure" after the strike killed at least 12 people and injured more than 300 others.

Kuala Lumpur warns against widening conflict

Writing on social media platform X, Anwar said that putting innocent lives at risk "can only deepen the suffering already wrought by this conflict and carry it into places that should remain beyond its reach." He added that Malaysia stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its people at this perilous hour, remaining steadfast in the hope that diplomacy and reason will prevail before the conflict widens further.

New Zealand deplores civilian targeting

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters also denounced the attacks on the airport and across Saudi Arabia, expressing solidarity with the Saudi government and people. Peters called the strikes on civilians and civilian infrastructure "completely deplorable," according to official statements from Wellington.

Attack disrupts regional air travel

Saturday's assault killed four Saudis, two Bangladeshi nationals, and one citizen each from the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine, and Sudan, the Saudi civil aviation authority reported. Airport operations were temporarily suspended to assess damage and verify facility safety, prompting Kuwait Airways to cancel Saturday services to Riyadh as regional tensions continue to mount amid recent Houthi missile and drone strikes on Saudi facilities.

Titles :anwar ibrahimmalaysiasaudi arabiariyadhhouthisyemenking khalid international airportwinston petersnew zealand
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