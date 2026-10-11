Riyadh airport attack death toll reaches 13 after Indian national dies

Embassy Confirmation

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh announced on Sunday that an Indian national injured in Saturday's Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport has died from his wounds, bringing the total death toll from the assault to 13, according to a statement posted on the diplomatic mission's official Facebook page.

The embassy expressed condolences to the victim's family, confirming that the injured citizen "has unfortunately lost his life today." Diplomats said they remain in direct contact with the relatives to provide consular assistance and pledged full support to ensure the prompt repatriation of his remains to India.

Rising Casualty Count

Saudi authorities had previously reported that the Oct. 10 attack on the airport killed 12 people and left 309 others injured. The rising casualty count reflects the severe nature of the strike on the kingdom's primary aviation hub as medical facilities across Riyadh continue treating the wounded.

Authorities have not released updated figures on the condition of the injured victims as hospital teams in the Saudi capital maintain treatment operations for those hurt in the weekend assault.