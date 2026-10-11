EU chief warns of 'dangerous escalation' after deadly Riyadh airport attack

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday warned that a deadly Houthi attack on Riyadh's airport marked a "dangerous escalation," saying the strike represented the deadliest such incident on the facility to date.

EU warns of regional spiral

Von der Leyen took to social media platform X to condemn the assault, expressing solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its people. "The deadliest Houthi attack so far on Riyadh's airport marks a dangerous escalation," she said, adding that the violence demanded immediate international attention.

She warned that attacks by Iran-backed proxies were driving regional instability. "These attacks by Iran's proxies are pushing the region into a spiral of violence," she said, noting that they destabilized crucial global transport and energy nodes. "They are destabilizing crucial global transport and energy nodes with shockwave sent through the world," she added.

Deadly strike on civilian hub

The strike killed 12 people, including four Saudis, two Bangladeshi nationals, and one citizen each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine, and Sudan, according to Saudi civil aviation authorities. "Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," von der Leyen said, offering condolences to those affected by what she described as murderous aggression.

The injured are receiving treatment at hospitals, with some remaining in critical condition. Von der Leyen emphasized that targeting civilians violated fundamental norms, stating: "These murderous attacks at civilians must stop at once."

Airport operations suspended

Saudi authorities temporarily suspended all airport operations following the attack to assess structural damage and verify safety protocols. The closure disrupted regional flight schedules, with Kuwait Airways canceling its Saturday service to Riyadh and corresponding return flights.

Passengers were advised to check with airlines before traveling to the airport, as officials worked to restore normal operations. The aviation authority confirmed that technical teams were conducting thorough inspections of the facilities.

Tensions flare across Gulf

The assault comes amid a recent surge in Houthi missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi airports and energy facilities. Regional observers note that the frequency of strikes has increased dramatically in recent days, raising concerns about broader conflagration.

The Houthis have intensified operations against the Kingdom following the outbreak of regional hostilities, with Riyadh positioning itself as a key player in efforts to contain Iranian influence across the Arabian Peninsula.