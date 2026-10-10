



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday that Finland would supply ammunition for F-16 fighter jets "in the coming days," a delivery aimed at strengthening Kyiv's capacity to counter Russian jet-powered Shahed drones that have repeatedly targeted energy infrastructure. In a statement posted on social media platform X, Zelenskyy said he had spoken by telephone with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who confirmed that Helsinki had unveiled its 35th support package for Ukraine on Friday. "We are doing everything we can to protect Ukrainian civilians," Stubb said on X, adding that officials were preparing meetings to coordinate steps "that can be useful under the current circumstances."

Russian oil revenues

Zelenskyy warned that additional revenue from Russian petroleum product exports could finance the continuation of the war, referring specifically to an agreement between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding diesel supplies to global markets. "Of course, we also discussed a new challenge: additional revenue for Russia from petroleum product exports, which can be used to finance further Russian aggression," Zelenskyy said following his conversation with Stubb. He noted that every additional billion dollars Moscow earned would fund the acquisition of critical components for weapons production, upgrading Shahed drones, manufacturing missiles and recruiting more foreign fighters to sustain its offensive operations.

Pressure on Western partners

In a separate call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Zelenskyy discussed the risks posed by easing restrictions on Russian oil products, stating that Moscow "must feel that they no longer have the potential to prolong the war." The conversation took place as Russian forces launched a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv alongside repeated strikes on energy facilities using jet-powered drones. "What allowing Russia to sell oil products means was heard most clearly in Kyiv just now, when, after repeated attacks on energy facilities with jet-powered 'Shaheds,' Russia launched a ballistic missile attack as well," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy argued that "Russia's choice is war," and that Moscow would agree to end hostilities only when it perceived its ability to continue fighting was diminishing. He said Russia had received "signals" the previous day suggesting it could continue attacking Ukraine, adding: "And this needs to be corrected." Zelenskyy called on the United States, Europe and other partners to send "stronger signals" supporting Ukraine and to restrict Russia's capacity to sustain its military operations, warning that the threat of further missile strikes remained particularly high in the coming days.